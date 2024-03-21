CRBG vs. BBSEY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Corebridge Financial (CRBG) or BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Corebridge Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BB Seguridade Participacoes SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CRBG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BBSEY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CRBG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.47, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 7.95. We also note that CRBG has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71.

Another notable valuation metric for CRBG is its P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 6.04.

These metrics, and several others, help CRBG earn a Value grade of A, while BBSEY has been given a Value grade of C.

CRBG sticks out from BBSEY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CRBG is the better option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.