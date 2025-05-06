$CRBG stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRBG stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,208,349 of trading volume.

$CRBG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRBG:

$CRBG insiders have traded $CRBG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 151,956,256 shares for an estimated $4,774,012,158.

$CRBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CRBG stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRBG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

