CRBG or BBSEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Multi line sector have probably already heard of Corebridge Financial (CRBG) and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Corebridge Financial is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BB Seguridade Participacoes SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CRBG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CRBG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.39, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 9.25. We also note that CRBG has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82.

Another notable valuation metric for CRBG is its P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 8.55.

These metrics, and several others, help CRBG earn a Value grade of A, while BBSEY has been given a Value grade of D.

CRBG sticks out from BBSEY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CRBG is the better option right now.

