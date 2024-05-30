News & Insights

Crayon Group Wins Major French Government Contract

May 30, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA has secured a significant three-year agreement, potentially worth EUR 600 million, to supply cloud services to the French government. Through the contract with France’s central purchasing body UGAP, Crayon will provide cloud infrastructure and a range of cloud-based solutions, aiming to enhance the digital transformation of France’s public sector. The deal confirms Crayon’s expanding presence as a leading cloud services provider in the global public sector.

CRAYF

