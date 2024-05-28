News & Insights

Crayon Group Secures Major Deal with Statnett

May 28, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA has secured a substantial NOK 1.5 billion framework agreement with Statnett for software procurement, management, and consulting services over the next eight years. The collaboration underscores Crayon’s pivotal role in supporting Statnett’s mission-critical operations in maintaining Norway’s power grid. This strategic partnership highlights Crayon’s commitment to fostering innovation and optimizing IT services for businesses.

