Crayon Group Secures Major Deal with Statnett

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA has secured a substantial NOK 1.5 billion framework agreement with Statnett for software procurement, management, and consulting services over the next eight years. The collaboration underscores Crayon’s pivotal role in supporting Statnett’s mission-critical operations in maintaining Norway’s power grid. This strategic partnership highlights Crayon’s commitment to fostering innovation and optimizing IT services for businesses.

