Crayon Group Reports Strong Q3 Profitability Growth

Crayon Group Holding ASA reported substantial growth in profitability for the third quarter, with an impressive 66% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a significant improvement in working capital by NOK 748 million. Despite a cautious market, the company sees strong demand for Software and Cloud, driven by robust growth in the Nordics and Europe, and remains well-positioned for future opportunities. CEO Melissa Mulholland emphasizes their scalable business model and strategic focus on customer value as key drivers of this success.

