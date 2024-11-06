News & Insights

Crayon Group Reports Strong Q3 Profitability Growth

November 06, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA reported substantial growth in profitability for the third quarter, with an impressive 66% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a significant improvement in working capital by NOK 748 million. Despite a cautious market, the company sees strong demand for Software and Cloud, driven by robust growth in the Nordics and Europe, and remains well-positioned for future opportunities. CEO Melissa Mulholland emphasizes their scalable business model and strategic focus on customer value as key drivers of this success.

