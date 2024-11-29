News & Insights

Crayon Expands AWS Distribution Across Europe

November 29, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA has been appointed as an AWS Authorized Distributor for the Nordics, Baltics, and the European Economic Area, expanding its role from its previous success in India. This strategic move is set to strengthen Crayon’s existing presence and enable its partners to enhance their cloud capabilities and market impact. The expansion offers significant growth opportunities by providing partners with valuable support in cloud strategy and operations.

