Crawford (CRD.A) to Report Q1 Earnings. Here's What to Expect

Crawford & Company( CRD.A ) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, after the market close.

The company has a negative earnings surprise history of 0.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crawford’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $290.7 million, indicating a 4.2% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have gained from increased demand for distinguished products and strong execution of the growth plan.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 16 cents per share, implying a 6.7% year-over-year decline. Investments to narrow the market gap and enhance quality are likely to have helped increase the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Crawford this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Crawford has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which according to our model shows, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

AptivAPTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APTV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, up 41.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.53 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an average negative earnings surprise of 6.6% in the previous four quarters.

Green Dot GDOT currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, down 28.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $385.3 million, down 2.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an impressive average earnings surprise of 36% in the previous four quarters.

