Crawford (CRD.A) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crawford (CRD.A) closed at $11.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Crawford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $313.3 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

CRD.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.43% and +7.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crawford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Crawford is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.25, which means Crawford is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

