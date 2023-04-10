Crawford (CRD.A) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crawford (CRD.A) closed the most recent trading day at $8.89, moving -1.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies had gained 31.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Crawford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $290.7 million, up 4.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.29% and +4.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.99% higher within the past month. Crawford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Crawford is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.3.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRD.A in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

