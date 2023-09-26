Crawford (CRD.A) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Crawford (CRD.A) closed the most recent trading day at $9.90, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies had lost 3.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crawford is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $332 million, up 12.57% from the year-ago period.

CRD.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.86% and +9.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crawford is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Crawford currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.49.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

