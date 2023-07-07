Crawford (CRD.A) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Crawford (CRD.A) closed at $10.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies had gained 2.18% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Crawford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crawford is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $313.3 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +61.43% and +7.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crawford has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.32, which means Crawford is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRD.A in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

