Crawford (CRD.A) Stock Jumps 6.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Crawford (CRD.A) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $9.09. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s efforts toward expanding its top-line across all its businesses.

This provider of claims management services to insurance companies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $290.7 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Crawford, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRD.A going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Crawford belongs to the Zacks Business - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP), closed the last trading session 1.9% lower at $17.26. Over the past month, ZIP has returned 20.1%.

ZipRecruiter, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.6% over the past month to -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -142.9%. ZipRecruiter, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

