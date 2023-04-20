Crawford (CRD.A) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crawford (CRD.A) closed at $9.02, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies had gained 14.47% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Crawford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.7 million, up 4.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.29% and +4.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Crawford's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRD.A in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Crawford & Company (CRD.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

