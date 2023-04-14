Crawford (CRD.A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crawford (CRD.A) closed the most recent trading day at $8.55, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies had gained 17.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Crawford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.7 million, up 4.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, which would represent changes of +24.29% and +4.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Crawford currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.4, so we one might conclude that Crawford is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

