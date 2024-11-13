Crawford & Company price target raised to $13 from $12 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Crawford & Company to $13 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company’s Q3 revenue exceeded the firm’s estimate and its Q3 profitability was in line with our expectations. The company has been winning new and enhanced business at an annualized pace of about $100M-$125M beginning in full-year 2021 through the first nine months of 2024, the analyst noted.

