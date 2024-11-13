News & Insights

Stocks
CRD.A

Crawford & Company price target raised to $13 from $12 at Barrington

November 13, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Crawford & Company to $13 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company’s Q3 revenue exceeded the firm’s estimate and its Q3 profitability was in line with our expectations. The company has been winning new and enhanced business at an annualized pace of about $100M-$125M beginning in full-year 2021 through the first nine months of 2024, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRD.A:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRD.A
CRD.B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.