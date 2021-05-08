Crawford & Company Just Missed EPS By 24%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. Sales of US$253m surpassed estimates by 4.7%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 24% below expectations at US$0.11 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CRD.B Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Crawford are now predicting revenues of US$1.03b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 19% to US$0.64. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$998.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.49 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Crawford's future following the latest results, with a massive increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 33% to US$12.00per share.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Crawford's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 6.1% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. So it looks like Crawford is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Crawford's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Crawford. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Crawford going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Crawford , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

