Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) closed at $8.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.04% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford & Company B to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $298.53 million, up 6.99% from the prior-year quarter.

CRD.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.86% and +6.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Crawford & Company B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.14.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRD.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.