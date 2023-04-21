Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) closed at $8.21, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.36% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crawford & Company B is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $298.53 million, up 6.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.86% and +6.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crawford & Company B has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.