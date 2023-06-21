Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) closed at $9.34, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 43.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.2 million, up 7.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +48.57% and +7.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Crawford & Company B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.87.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRD.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

