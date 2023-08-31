Crawford & Co. - (CRD.A) Price Target Increased by 16.65% to 14.45

The average one-year price target for Crawford & Co. - (NYSE:CRD.A) has been revised to 14.45 / share. This is an increase of 16.65% from the prior estimate of 12.39 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.59 to a high of 16.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.77% from the latest reported closing price of 10.72 / share.

Crawford & Co. - Declares $0.07 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $10.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 4.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=105).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crawford & Co. -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRD.A is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 11,244K shares. The put/call ratio of CRD.A is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 1,623K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 175.92% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 717K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 591K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 63.51% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 498K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 241.09% over the last quarter.

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 359K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 78.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 32.18% over the last quarter.

