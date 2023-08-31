Crawford & Co. - Class B (CRD.B) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for Crawford & Co. - Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.23% from the latest reported closing price of 9.79 / share.

Crawford & Co. - Class B Declares $0.07 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $9.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 4.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crawford & Co. - Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRD.B is 0.03%, an increase of 29.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 4,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 1,029K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 748K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 685K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.B by 32.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.B by 16.45% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 261K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.B by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Crawford Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class.

