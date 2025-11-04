Crawford & Co. Reveals Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Crawford & Co. (CRD-B) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.41 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $9.45 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crawford & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $16.10 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $332.81 million from $342.73 million last year.

Crawford & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.41 Mln. vs. $9.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $332.81 Mln vs. $342.73 Mln last year.

