Crashing yen disturbs Haruhiko Kuroda’s zen

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has run out of time. With the yen weakening past 135 per U.S. dollar, a level not seen since 1998, his attempt to stick to his current script on monetary easing looks ripe for tweaking, and soon.

Tokyo officials are generally most comfortable with the yen bouncing around 100 to 120, with a preference for softness that flatters profit earned overseas by listed Japanese companies, boosts domestic inflation and supports export competitiveness. That explains why when the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking benchmark interest rates in reaction to rising inflation, the Bank of Japan did nothing. Domestic inflation is tepid, growth slow and a swathe of economic goals remain under-achieved, in particular wage hikes that would spur domestic consumption.

Once the currency weakened past 120, however, bond traders began to squirm. They are crucial to Kuroda’s “yield curve control” strategy that holds down interest rates without absorbing the entire Japanese treasury market. When it passed 130, they went into open revolt. The 10-year bond yield on Monday breached the BOJ’s policy band of 0.25% even though Kuroda had committed to buy an unlimited amount to hold it down. The central bank initiated a hasty, unscheduled purchase programme that stabilised the market. But a message has been sent.

Kuroda might not want to hear it. He retires next year and probably would prefer to leave any policy adjustments to his successor. With core inflation, excluding energy and food prices, barely over 2%, many economists expect the BOJ to sit tight. Kuroda’s comment that Japanese people are beginning to accept price rises implied just that, even if he later apologised for saying so.

It isn’t healthy consumer demand pushing up the price of beer and oil, but the war in Europe. A yen weakening toward 150 against the dollar will push up prices even further, particularly bad news for millions of retirees living on fixed incomes.

Verbal adjustments to the yield control policy or tweaks to specific rate bands are affordable options, but they may also require adjustments to fiscal stimulus and accelerating Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reform agenda. It is no longer a question of whether Kuroda will give, but when and how.

- Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to a six-year high on June 12, breaching the Bank of Japan's policy band despite the central bank's move to cap yields. The yields increased following the release of data showing that U.S. consumer prices soared in May, fueling expectations for more aggressive interest hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

- The yen touched 135.17 per dollar on June 13, its weakest level since 1998 according to Refinitiv data.

