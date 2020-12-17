Cranswick Withdraws From Acquisition Process For Inspired Pet Nutrition

(RTTNews) - Cranswick Plc. (CWK.L) Thursday confirmed that it has withdrawn from the acquisition process for Inspired Pet Nutrition Limited. The company did not provide any reason for the withdrawal.

On Wednesday, Cranswick said that it was in talks to buy Inspired Pet Nutrition Limited, UK pet food business. If successful, Cranswick's intention was to part-finance the acquisition through an equity placing of less than 10% of issued share capital to investors.

