Cranswick walks away from deal talks with Harringtons owner

Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cranswick CWK.L has withdrawn from talks to acquire pet food brand Inspired Pet Nutrition, the meat processor said in a brief statement on Thursday, without disclosing any reason.

Cranswick had confirmed the talks earlier in the week following a Sky News report that said the London-listed company was among the final bidders for the owner of the Harringtons and Wagg brands.

