News & Insights

Stocks

Cranswick Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 03, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cranswick (GB:CWK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cranswick PLC has announced that its total number of ordinary shares, each with one voting right, stands at 54,094,364 as of December 2, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to assess their ownership stakes as per financial regulations. Investors will find this update significant in evaluating their interests in the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:CWK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.