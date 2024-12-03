Cranswick Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Cranswick (GB:CWK) has released an update.

Cranswick PLC has announced that its total number of ordinary shares, each with one voting right, stands at 54,094,364 as of December 2, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to assess their ownership stakes as per financial regulations. Investors will find this update significant in evaluating their interests in the company’s share capital.

