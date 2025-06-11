Craneware Stock Down As Bain Capital Withdraws From Possible Takeover Offer; Confirms Trading View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Craneware plc (CRW.L) were losing around 5 percent on the London Stock Exchange after Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP announced that it is no longer considering a possible offer for the provider of automated value cycle solutions for the US healthcare market.

Further, Craneware confirmed that trading in the year to June 20 has been strong, with continued growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and further Earnings, ARR and NRR acceleration.

As per the mid- May announcement of a possible offer to buy Craneware, Bain Capital was required to announce a firm intention to either make or not to make an offer by no later than June 13.

In response to Bain Capital's statement of withdrawing from the offer, Craneware Board confirmed that it rejected a proposal from Bain Capital that valued Craneware at 26.50 pence per share, citing that it fundamentally undervalues the firm and its prospects. The proposal was received without the parties entering into a due diligence process.

Craneware further said it is fully confident in the ongoing execution of its strategy. The firm added that its share price performance over the last 12 months is not reflective of its trading performance and the continued improving prospects of the business, instead reflecting non-Craneware specific market factors.

In London, Craneware shares were trading at 1,915.00 pence, down 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.