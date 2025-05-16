Craneware Shares Climb As Bain Capital Confirms Possible Acquisition Offer

(RTTNews) - Shares of Craneware plc (CRW.L) were gaining around 9 percent on the London Stock Exchange after Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP on Friday confirmed a possible offer to acquire the provider of automated value cycle solutions for the US healthcare market.

Bain Capital, in its capacity as an adviser to Bain Capital Funds, was responding to the recent movement in the share price of Craneware and press speculation regarding a possible offer.

In a statement, Bain Capital confirmed that the Bain Capital Funds are assessing a possible offer to acquire the issued and to be issued share capital of Craneware. The evaluation is highly preliminary in nature, and has not to date involved any approach to the Board of Craneware, the firm said.

The company said the announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer and there can be no certainty that any firm offer for Craneware will be made or regarding its terms.

By no later than June 13, Bain Capital must announce a firm intention to either make or not to make an offer for Craneware

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate, it said.

In London, Craneware shares were trading at 2,235.00 pence, up 9.02%.

