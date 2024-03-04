News & Insights

Craneware H1 Profit Climbs; Sees FY24 Results In Line With Consensus

March 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Craneware plc (CRW.L), a provider of automated value cycle solutions for the US healthcare market, Monday reported that its first-half profit before tax increased 13 percent to $5.9 million from last year's $5.2 million.

Earnings per share were 11.5 cents, compared to 11.1 cents last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was $17.0 million, compared to $15.7 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 42.5 cents, compared to 40.6 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8 percent year-over-year to $27.5 million.

Revenues for the six months increased 8 percent to $91.21 million from prior year's $84.67 million. Annual recurring revenue was $171.4 million, up 3 percent.

Further, the Board has declared a dividend of 13.0p or 16.51 cents per ordinary share, higher than last year's 12.5 pence, payable on April 15 to those shareholders on the register as at March 22.

Looking ahead, Keith Neilson, CEO of Craneware, said, "We have entered the second half of the year with good sales momentum and focus. We remain confident in the delivery of results for the year in line with current consensus, further growth acceleration over the near term..."

