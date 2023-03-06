Markets

Craneware H1 Pre-Tax Profit Declines

March 06, 2023 — 03:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Craneware plc (CRW.L) Monday announced a decline in first-half pre-tax profit to $5.2 million from $6.2 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.41.

Revenue for the first six months increased 6 percent to $84.7 million from $80.2 million last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of $12.5 pence per ordinary share.

Looking ahead to the full year, the Value Cycle solutions provider company said it is confident in delivering results in line with current consensus and looks to the future with confidence.

