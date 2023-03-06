Craneware H1 Pre-Tax Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Craneware plc (CRW.L) Monday announced a decline in first-half pre-tax profit to $5.2 million from $6.2 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.41.

Revenue for the first six months increased 6 percent to $84.7 million from $80.2 million last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of $12.5 pence per ordinary share.

Looking ahead to the full year, the Value Cycle solutions provider company said it is confident in delivering results in line with current consensus and looks to the future with confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.