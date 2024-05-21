News & Insights

Craneware Executes Strategic Share Buyback

May 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Craneware (GB:CRW) has released an update.

Craneware PLC has recently repurchased 4,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 2,200 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. As a result, the total number of shares in circulation is 35,320,941, excluding shares held in treasury. The buyback is part of the company’s effort to manage share capital and meet obligations arising from employee share option plans.

