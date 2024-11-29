Craneware Announces Dividend Payment in US Dollars

Craneware (GB:CRW) has released an update.

Craneware plc, a leader in value cycle solutions for the US healthcare market, has announced details about its upcoming dividend payment for shareholders opting to receive it in US dollars, set at an exchange rate of $1.26. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to optimizing financial outcomes for its investors. With its Trisus platform, Craneware continues to support healthcare providers in enhancing operational and financial excellence.

