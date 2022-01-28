Crane's (NYSE:CR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will increase its dividend on the 9th of March to US$0.47. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.8%.

Crane's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Crane's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:CR Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Crane Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.92 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.4% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Crane has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Crane Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Crane analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.