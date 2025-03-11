Crane Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Crane (NYSE:CR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crane, revealing an average target of $181.75, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.96% increase from the previous average price target of $178.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Crane among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Summerville DA Davidson Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $170.00 $176.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $157.00 $152.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Crane. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Crane's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Crane's Background

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into two segments: aerospace and electronics, and process flow technologies. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Crane

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crane's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.57% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Crane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

