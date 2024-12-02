News & Insights

Crane to sell Engineered Materials business to KPS Capital for $227M

December 02, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

KPS Capital Partners announced that, through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Engineered Materials business from Crane (CR) Company for an enterprise value of $227M. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

