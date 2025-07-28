Crane Posts 24 Percent EPS Jump in Q2

Key Points - Adjusted EPS of $1.49 topped estimates by 12.0% for Q2 2025, This result reflected 24% year-over-year growth.

- Revenue (GAAP) reached $577.2 million for Q2 2025, exceeding expectations and growing 9.2% from last year.

- Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $5.50–$5.80 for FY2025, Guidance was raised alongside 18.2% year-over-year core backlog growth in Q2 2025.

Crane (NYSE:CR), an industrial technology firm serving the aerospace, electronics, and process flow industries, reported its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 28, 2025. The headline news: the company delivered stronger-than-expected profit and revenue. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.49, up 24% year-over-year and beating the analyst estimate of $1.33 (Non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) also exceeded forecasts at $577.2 million, up 9.2% from last year and $11.2 million ahead of expectations. Driven by robust momentum in its key Aerospace & Electronics business, margin improvements, and strong cash generation, Crane described the quarter as one that advanced strategic priorities and set the stage for raised full-year guidance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.49 $1.33 $1.20 24 % Revenue (GAAP) $577.2 million $566.0 million $528.6 million 9.2 % Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) $109.3 million $95.3 million 14.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 18.9 % 18.0 % 0.9 pp Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $93.3 million $47.0 million 98.5 %

Business Overview and Growth Priorities

Crane (NYSE:CR) specializes in advanced components and systems for critical applications in aerospace, defense, and process flow markets. Its business is split between two main segments: Aerospace & Electronics, which serves commercial and military aircraft, defense programs, and space applications; and Process Flow Technologies, which provides specialty valves, pumps, and fluid handling equipment for industries such as chemicals, water, and pharmaceuticals.

Recently, the company has focused intensely on building long-term growth in its Aerospace & Electronics group, pursuing strategic acquisitions to enhance its product offerings, and driving operational productivity. Success in these markets depends on high barriers to entry, technical specialization, strong customer relationships, and the ability to secure and fulfill multi-year contracts, especially in the aerospace sector.

Quarter Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

Crane posted results that exceeded analysts’ projections. Adjusted EPS beat consensus by $0.16, which reflected the benefit of stronger pricing, product mix, and productivity improvements across its businesses. The company’s operating margin (GAAP) increased, driven by both volume increases and efficiency gains, while Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations nearly doubled compared to Q2 2024.

The Aerospace & Electronics segment, which supplies mission-critical equipment for aircraft and defense systems, delivered significant year-over-year growth. The segment recorded sales of $258.2 million, up 11.8%, and Operating profit rose 28.8% to $67.9 million. Margin in this segment expanded by 3.5 percentage points compared to Q2 2024, mainly due to productivity, favorable mix, higher volumes, and higher prices net of inflation. Aftermarket sales, which are recurring sales related to replacement and service parts, grew by 17.9%. Notably, the Aerospace & Electronics backlog jumped to $1,052.8 million as of June 30, 2025, up 29% from a year earlier, signaling multi-year visibility and continued strong demand for the company’s specialized offerings.

Innovation also remained a key theme, with the company highlighting new contract wins in next-generation defense and commercial aerospace programs. For example, management cited expanding its role on the XM30 fighting vehicle, advancing development with Bell’s V-280 aircraft, and a rapid engineering turnaround on an anti-skid brake system for a fighter program, which was delivered in only six months. These wins expand Crane’s content on major future platforms, supporting future revenue and competitive positioning.

Process Flow Technologies, the group focused on fluid handling systems and specialty valves, saw sales increase by 7.2% to $319.0 million. Acquisitions, such as CryoWorks and Technifab (specialists in cryogenic and vacuum-insulated piping), contributed a combined 3.2% to segment growth. Adjusted operating profit margin in this segment was flat compared to a year ago, reflecting some ongoing margin pressure. Management noted that while orders were strong in water, wastewater, and cryogenic applications, chemical end markets in Europe and Asia appeared soft, with project delays possible in the Americas. Segment backlog edged up slightly to $403.1 million. During the quarter, Crane also signed an agreement to purchase Precision Sensors & Instrumentation from Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), expanding its footprint in mission-critical sensing devices for harsh environments. Integration planning was underway and the deal is expected to meet return targets by its fifth year.

On the financial side, adjusted operating profit and margin improved. Adjusted free cash flow surged to $93.3 million, nearly doubling compared to Q2 2024. The company ended the quarter with $332.2 million in cash and $47.2 million in total debt, allowing for continued investment and future acquisition opportunities. Management described its balance sheet as strong, keeping net debt at near-zero and supporting potential future mergers and acquisitions.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, unchanged from the previous period.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Guidance and What to Watch

Crane’s management raised its full-year forecast for adjusted EPS, now targeting $5.50 to $5.80 (up from $5.30 to $5.60) for FY2025. This represents a projected increase of 16% at the midpoint compared to adjusted fiscal 2024. The company now expects total sales growth of approximately 6.5% for the full year, driven mostly by continued strength in core and acquired businesses. The company has maintained its adjusted segment operating margin guidance at 22.5% or higher for the full year and planned on steady corporate costs and unchanged tax rates. Management noted a favorable swing in non-operating income, with FY2025 guidance now assuming $4 million in net non-operating income, up from a $10 million expense.

Looking forward, Crane’s priorities remain focused on driving innovation in high-barrier, mission-critical verticals such as defense aerospace and advanced electronics, and integrating new acquisitions to capture emerging trends like cryogenics. Many will be watching order growth and backlog, especially in the Aerospace & Electronics business, which had a backlog of $1,052.8 million as of June 30, 2025. Management also highlighted the potential risks from soft chemical markets in Europe and parts of Asia, possible project delays in North America, and ongoing supply chain and tariff complexities, though pricing and cost actions have so far largely offset any major impacts. The quarterly dividend was kept steady at $0.23 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

