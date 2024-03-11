News & Insights

Crane NXT To Buy OpSec Security From Investcorp In $270 Mln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Crane NXT, Co. (CXT), an industrial technology company, announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement with Investcorp Technology Partners to acquire OpSec Security for $270 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

OpSec is a provider of brand protection and authentication solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Crane NXT expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2025 and to achieve double digit ROIC by year five, driven by the growth outlook for OpSec and transaction synergies.

The company expects the acquisition will expand its capabilities across the entire product and brand authentication value chain.

The deal does not include the acquisition of Zacco, currently part of OpSec, which will remain with Investcorp.

Following the deal, OpSec and Zacco would continue a business relationship. Excluding Zacco, OpSec expects to generate approximately $130 million in revenue for fiscal 2024.

Aaron Saak, Crane NXT's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "OpSec is an excellent fit with our portfolio of technologies that secure, detect, and authenticate our customers' most valuable assets. … This acquisition will enable us to leverage our complementary expertise in anticounterfeiting technology and drive growth and sustainable value creation as a trusted partner to clients."

In the deal, Baird is acting as Crane NXT's financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as its legal counsel. Proskauer Rose LLP is serving as legal counsel for OpSec.

