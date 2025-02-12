CRANE NXT Earnings Results: $CXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRANE NXT ($CXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.20 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $399,100,000, missing estimates of $409,503,490 by $-10,403,490.
CRANE NXT Insider Trading Activity
CRANE NXT insiders have traded $CXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KURT F. GALLO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,374 shares for an estimated $2,345,693.
CRANE NXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of CRANE NXT stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 693,855 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,925,265
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 541,340 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,516,814
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 382,562 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,461,728
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 356,790 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,015,919
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 247,842 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,903,936
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 228,840 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,323,064
- FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ removed 228,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,835,511
