CRANE NXT Earnings Results: $CXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRANE NXT ($CXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.20 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $399,100,000, missing estimates of $409,503,490 by $-10,403,490.

CRANE NXT Insider Trading Activity

CRANE NXT insiders have traded $CXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT F. GALLO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,374 shares for an estimated $2,345,693.

CRANE NXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of CRANE NXT stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

