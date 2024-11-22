Crane NXT (CXT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.93, changing hands as high as $59.22 per share. Crane NXT Co shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.31 per share, with $64.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.89.

