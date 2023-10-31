Crane NXT (CXT) Price Target Increased by 11.21% to 79.97

The average one-year price target for Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) has been revised to 79.97 / share. This is an increase of 11.21% from the prior estimate of 71.91 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.11% from the latest reported closing price of 50.90 / share.

Crane NXT Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $50.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 1.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=27).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane NXT. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXT is 0.19%, a decrease of 20.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.11% to 54,308K shares. The put/call ratio of CXT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,681K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 46.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 53.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,465K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 35.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,463K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 52.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,245K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 52.84% over the last quarter.

