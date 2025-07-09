Crane NXT, Co. Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Call

Crane NXT, Co. announces Q2 2025 earnings release and call details for August 6 and 7, 2025.

$CXT Insider Trading Activity

$CXT insiders have traded $CXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL KEAYES (SVP, Security & Auth. Tech.) sold 14,761 shares for an estimated $797,094

PAUL GERARD IGOE (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) purchased 12 shares for an estimated $640

$CXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CXT stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$CXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Matt Summerville from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, today announced its schedule for the company’s second quarter 2025 results.







About Crane NXT, Co.







Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity and digital content. Crane NXT’s approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit



www.cranenxt.com



.







Investors:







Matt Roache





VP, Investor Relations





matthew.roache@cranenxt.com







www.cranenxt.com





