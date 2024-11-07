Crane NXT, Co. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Crane Nxt, Co. ( (CXT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crane Nxt, Co. presented to its investors.

Crane NXT, Co. is a leading industrial technology company specializing in secure technology solutions for the detection and authentication of valuable assets, operating primarily through its Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations segments.

In its recent earnings report, Crane NXT, Co. revealed a robust 14.3% increase in third-quarter sales, totaling $403 million. The company also announced strategic acquisitions, including De La Rue Authentication Solutions and the Smart Packaging assets of Tru Tag Technologies, aiming to bolster its market leadership.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, with core sales growth reaching nearly 5%. The company achieved a GAAP operating profit margin of 18.6% and an adjusted operating profit margin of 23.9%. Additionally, Crane NXT repaid approximately $65 million of outstanding debt, reducing its net leverage to 1.7 times.

Crane NXT’s management remains optimistic about future growth, narrowing full-year adjusted EPS guidance to between $4.22 and $4.30. The company continues to focus on expanding its portfolio through disciplined mergers and acquisitions, leveraging its strong balance sheet and operational performance to create value for shareholders.

Looking ahead, Crane NXT is poised to maintain its growth trajectory, as its strategic acquisitions and solid financial health position it well to navigate the evolving market landscape and capture new opportunities in the industrial technology sector.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.