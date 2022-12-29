Crane Holdings (CR) Up 13.6% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?

Crane Holdings, Co. CR shares have gained 13.6% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 12.6% increase.



Let’s look into the factors driving this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player.

What’s Aiding CR?

Crane Holdings is benefitting from improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence. CR’s Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment is gaining from strength across crane-payment innovations. Its robust commercial aerospace and commercial aftermarket businesses are supporting the Aerospace & Electronics segment. Broad-based strength across the end markets, including RV and building materials are driving the Engineered Materials segment.



The company divested from Redco Corporation in August 2022. It allows CR to focus more on its core business areas. Also, by removing all asbestos-related liabilities and obligations from Crane Holdings’ balance sheet, the transaction will increase its annual free cash flow, creating long-term value for its stakeholders.



Crane Holdings’ consistent measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks also boosted the stock’s performance. The company paid out dividends worth $79.5 million and repurchased shares of $203.7 million in the first nine months of 2022. The board also announced a 9% hike in its quarterly dividend rate in January 2022.

