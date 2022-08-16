Crane Holdings (CR) Announces Divestiture of Redco Corporation

Crane Holdings CR has divested Redco Corporation, a subsidiary holding all asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets, to long-term liability management company, Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco.



At closing of the transaction, Crane Holdings paid approximately $550 million in cash to Redco, while Spruce Lake made a capital contribution of $83 million. CR financed its contribution using short-term debt and cash on hand.



By removing all asbestos-related liabilities and obligations from CR’s balance sheet, the transaction will increase its annual free cash flow and thus aid in long-term value creation for stakeholders. The divestiture will allow CR to focus more on its core business areas.

As a result of the divestiture, Crane Holdings will incur an estimated one-time after-tax loss of approximately $170 million in the third quarter of 2022. This charge will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share.



Crane Holdings’ president and chief executive officer, Max Mitchell, said, “The transaction will also give us substantially more flexibility to optimize the capital structures for post-separation Crane Company and Crane NXT in a manner that positions both companies for growth and value creation."

