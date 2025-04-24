Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering of 20 Million Units at $10 Each

Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. prices IPO of 20 million units at $10 each, trading starts April 25, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 each, set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CHACU" on April 25, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and a right to receive one-tenth of a Class A ordinary share upon the company's initial business combination. The offering is expected to close around April 28, 2025, pending customary conditions. The company aims to pursue acquisitions in technology, real assets, and energy sectors and is led by a team including CEO Bill Fradin. Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the sole book-running manager for the offering, with additional options for underwriters to purchase more units. The press release includes standard disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and regulatory compliance.

Potential Positives

Company successfully prices its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 each, indicating strong demand and positioning for growth.

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing visibility and credibility in the public markets.

The management team includes experienced leaders, which may instill investor confidence in the company's ability to execute its business strategy.

The announcement includes a possible 45-day option for underwriters to purchase additional units, indicating potential for raising further capital post-IPO.

Potential Negatives

The company is a blank check company, which carries inherent risks as it does not have defined business operations or existing revenue and is solely focused on acquiring other businesses.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors, as there is no guarantee that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

The press release contains a substantial amount of legal disclaimers, which could reflect potential legal or regulatory hurdles the company may face in its operations.

FAQ

What is the initial public offering price for Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp.?

The initial public offering price for Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. is $10.00 per unit.

When will Crane Harbor's units start trading on Nasdaq?

Crane Harbor's units will begin trading on Nasdaq on April 25, 2025.

What do the units of Crane Harbor consist of?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one tenth of a Class A ordinary share.

Who is the CEO of Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp.?

The CEO of Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. is William Fradin.

What sectors is Crane Harbor targeting for acquisitions?

Crane Harbor is primarily targeting the technology, real assets, and energy sectors for acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CHACU) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CHACU" and will begin trading on April 25, 2025. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one right to receive one tenth (1/10) of a Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “CHAC” and “CHACR,” respectively. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about April 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. The Company’s primary focus, however, will be to identify companies in the technology, real assets, and energy sectors. The Company’s management team is led by Jonathan Z. Cohen, its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Edward E. Cohen, Vice Chairman, William Fradin, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Elliott, Chief Financial Officer, and Jeffrey Brotman, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer.





“We are thrilled to partner with Cohen & Company Capital Markets and our world-class board of directors to bring another high-quality business to the public markets,” said Bill Fradin, Chief Executive Officer of Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. “We look forward to identifying a compelling opportunity that can create long-term value for our shareholders.”





Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as joint book-running manager. Stevens & Lee, P.C. served as legal counsel to the Company, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24



th



Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that such offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.







Contact Information:







Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp.







craneharbor@hepcollc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.