Crane downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones downgraded Crane (CR) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $176. The firm downgraded five industrial names, saying the stocks at or near its target prices. The valuations are now reflecting their industry-leading performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. At these valuations Stifel sees better risk/reward opportunities elsewhere in its coverage.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.