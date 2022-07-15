Crane (CR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Crane Holdings, Co. CR is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jul 25, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 2.7% downward in the past 90 days. However, Crane has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.2%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Crane this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Crane’s Aerospace & Electronics segment is poised to benefit from strength across its OE and commercial aftermarket businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace & Electronics segment’s total sales in the second quarter indicates a 3.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Healthy demand across businesses in the general, chemical, pharmaceutical and industrial markets is anticipated to boost the Process Flow Technologies segment’s performance. Broad-based strength across most vertical end markets is likely to have aided the Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment’s performance in the second quarter.



However, rising costs might have hurt Crane’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Inflationary pressures, supply-chain disturbances and pandemic impacts might have stressed its margins in the second quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model suggests an earnings beat for Crane this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Crane has an Earnings ESP of +6.98%.



Zacks Rank: Crane carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Crane’s adjusted earnings were $1.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. The bottom line expanded 9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.66. Its net sales were $801 million, reflecting growth of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. Results reflect the strength in CR’s core businesses.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering,which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



MRC Global Inc. MRC has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank of 1.MRC is slated to release second-quarter 2022 financial numbers on Aug 8.



In the past 60 days, MRC’s earnings estimates have increased 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022. MRC Global’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 140.8%.



Zebra Technologies ZBRA has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.ZBRAis scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Aug 2.



In the past 60 days, ZBRA’s earnings estimates have beenunchanged for the second quarter of 2022.Zebra Technologies’ earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.8%.

