Crane (CR) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 110.42

The average one-year price target for Crane (NYSE:CR) has been revised to 110.42 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 102.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from the latest reported closing price of 93.69 / share.

Crane Declares $0.18 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $93.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.24%, a decrease of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 50,014K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,477K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 6.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,472K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 8.04% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,412K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,362K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 7.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Crane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

