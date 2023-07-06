Crane (CR) Price Target Increased by 15.23% to 102.26

The average one-year price target for Crane (NYSE:CR) has been revised to 102.26 / share. This is an increase of 15.23% from the prior estimate of 88.74 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.80% from the latest reported closing price of 87.55 / share.
Crane Declares $0.18 Dividend
On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.
At the current share price of $87.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.07%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=235).
The current dividend yield is 2.41 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 48,889K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,477K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 6.31% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,472K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 8.04% over the last quarter.
FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,412K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 37.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 31.09% over the last quarter.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,362K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 7.27% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 10.16% over the last quarter.
Crane Holdings Background Information
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
